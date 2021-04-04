I learned to knit when I was about 8 years old and that was 54 years ago so – I have done a whole lotta knitting, you might say. And I have made everything: sweaters, afghans, dishcloths, mitten, hats, scarves. Purses, bags, and socks and slippers. You might remember this sheep from a little while ago:

A whole lotta knitting over those years!

When I started out in my art career I was making quilts and other crafts. Since I could knit, I added some knitted items to my booth. One of them was a small bunny. I made about a million of them. OK, maybe not a million, but many many knitted bunnies. They sold well and I just kept on going until I turned more to making appliqued fabric wall hangings and gave up selling knitted items.

Recently I made one more knitted bunny, for my little granddaughter. It arrived at her house last night in the mail. I didn’t intend it to be an Easter bunny, as I have to admit I didn’t even know Easter was this weekend until maybe about last Thursday. It’s just a bunny from Granny.

It’s a bit larger than the ones I made in the past, since I used bulky weight yarn rather than worsted weight as the pattern calls for. A nice huggable size, I think this bunny is.

Here he is:

And here he is with some friends, before he left to go to my granddaughter’s house.