Another Painting Class, Session 2: Painting 1

In February/March I took an online painting class at Woodmere Art Museum in Philadelphia, PA. The class was called BLENDING ABSTRACTION AND REPRESENTATION, and over 5 sessions our class explored the continuum between these two endpoints of a line. This set of classes is a continuation of the previous group with the same teacher and the same group of students. The class was structured so that we worked on our individual artworks in our home studios while participating in discussions and vewing demonstrations by the teacher. I did quite a bit of work and I’ll be showing them to you over a few posts. Thanks to my instructor, Lesa Chittenden Lim, and my classmates, for a good experience.

In this set of sessions, I did some paintings and also added work to my various sketchbooks. Eventually the sketchbook works will be posted with their companion pages when I do the books, but I’ll show individual works right now.

Here’s a painting I did. It’s called “Avalon”, and it is 20″ x 16″, done with acrylics and acrylic paint markers.

Many years ago I visited Avalon, NJ, as the guest of my Philadelphia-area landlord at their shore home. While there some friends stopped by to see me. We are the threesome in the chairs (I am on the left, if you want to know). I don’t know who the guys are in the sand behind us.