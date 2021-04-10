Title Transfers etc. – a drawing

Back in October 2020 I snapped a photo as we were driving from Bethlehem PA into Allentown PA. Then I did a drawing. That’s the whole story. Here are the twosome together and here they are individually for a better view.
I always enjoy your “street view” drawings. I think they really utilise your skills with pen and ink.
Excellent!
Thank you!
Thank you. I do so love drawing the built environment. Drawing landscapes, not for me, but buildings, there is so much detail to them, I love capturing it.