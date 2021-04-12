Another Painting Class, Session 2: Painting 2

13 Replies

In February/March I took an online painting class at Woodmere Art Museum in Philadelphia, PA. The class was called BLENDING ABSTRACTION AND REPRESENTATION, and over 5 sessions our class explored the continuum between these two endpoints of a line. This set of classes is a continuation of the previous group with the same teacher and the same group of students.

The class was structured so that we worked on our individual artworks in our home studios while participating in discussions and vewing demonstrations by the teacher. I did quite a bit of work and I’ll be showing them to you over a few posts.

Thanks to my instructor, Lesa Chittenden Lim, and my classmates, for a good experience.

Our class assignment was to choose an emotion and depict it in a totally abstract way. I made some attempts in my sketchbook – and I wasn’t satisfied with them. To me, emotions are not paintable. Things, people, events, that evoke emotions, they are visible and can be depicted. That’s how I see things.

So I decided I would just paint in an abstract manner. My goal was to make nothing recognizable in the picture, just paint. Here is the first in this series.

I found something very satisfying about just letting the painting develop, put colors next to colors, and move to another area of the painting. No planning, just let the story tell itself. It was relaxing when I stopped trying to control things. I liked that.

13 thoughts on “Another Painting Class, Session 2: Painting 2

  2. Claudia McGill Post author

    Thank you. There is a nice relaxing feeling to putting the paint on a surface and being not at all uptight about what it is doing. It only has to look nice and be fun to do.!!!

  8. Robin King

    ::runs back:: Whoops! Sorry about the formatting for those italics, I tried to close them immediately following “moves” but it didn’t work. 🤪

  9. Claudia McGill Post author

    However you got there, I arrived at the same place! Thank you. I liked making this painting, this kind of thing I haven’t done before without throwing it out or painting over it. I’m thinking of trying another few soon.

  10. Robin King

    Yes!! I hope you do more and show us!! 😁
    (And I just saw my other typo – should read: “The way it moves is very, very special!” I’m a terrible typist. 🙄)

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.