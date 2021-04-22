Small Wordless Sketchbook 2020 Pages 40 and 41

In March-June 2020 I created a sketchbook full of art made from odds and ends I had saved. The book has no words, just pictures. I am showing you the whole book, two facing pages at a time. The book was finished in June. I made it to help myself feel better as I passed through the early days of the pandemic.
Here are the project’s specifics.The book is a mixed media sketchbook that’s 5.5″ x 7.5″. I used collage materials including magazine pages and scraps of my own discarded artworks, as well as acrylic paints and inks, India ink, and pens, regular brushes, and bamboo brushes.
Here are the pages as they appear in the book:
Here is a more detailed look at the images.
I like the dialogue between the two pages, with that wonderful blue and the figures with the heavy eyelids. I think those connections also help throw the differences into relief. I like the warmth of the left hand page and the stark monochrome elements of the right hand page. That right hand page makes me think of someone trying in vain to make their mind unwind and instead finding it filling with all sorts of thoughts.
I had the blobs to contend with on the left page and didn’t know what to do, but once they became clouds, I saw it as you did, that a person with so many thoughts and emotions impeding her progress. The other page, I enjoyed making all the tiny additional illustrations of doom that the contentious people are unknowingly living among…