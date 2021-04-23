I’ve done an illustration for a story, Creekside, by Gary Finke, for Fictive Dream, the online magazine devoted to the short story.
Here’s the illustrations. Now…Go to Fictive Dream and read the story!
The image is about &” x 11″ and was done with acrylic paints on paper.
So pretty! I love those color combinations and the textures of it.
I just went and read the story but couldn’t find a way to leave a comment. Really good writing! That deflated bit of plastic attached to the limb was a really nice touch.
Usually I find fiction magazines don’t allow comments on the site, but you can go to the Twitter page if you want to write something. I’m glad you liked the story and the picture I did that goes with it- I like this magazine a lot and I love working with the editor.