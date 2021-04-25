Another Painting Class, Session 2: Painting 6

In February/March I took an online painting class at Woodmere Art Museum in Philadelphia, PA. The class was called BLENDING ABSTRACTION AND REPRESENTATION, and over 5 sessions our class explored the continuum between these two endpoints of a line. This set of classes is a continuation of the previous group with the same teacher and the same group of students. The class was structured so that we worked on our individual artworks in our home studios while participating in discussions and vewing demonstrations by the teacher. I did quite a bit of work and I’ll be showing them to you over a few posts. Thanks to my instructor, Lesa Chittenden Lim, and my classmates, for a good experience.

The class assignment was to examine what paths we might like to take our art along in the future.

I did a post on this topic at the end of the first class with some detail: look here if you want to see it.

As you may imagine I have a lot of ideas. But one thing I would like to do is to paint more pictures of people – either portraits or peopled scenes. This idea is something new to me and I will have to give it more thought.

In the meantime, I decided to represent myself as a portrait. I took a photo with my phone and got to work. Here is the result.

“Self-Portrait”, 3/21, acrylics on masonite, 24″ x 18″