Another Painting Class, Session 2: Painting 7

In February/March I took an online painting class at Woodmere Art Museum in Philadelphia, PA. The class was called BLENDING ABSTRACTION AND REPRESENTATION, and over 5 sessions our class explored the continuum between these two endpoints of a line. This set of classes is a continuation of the previous group with the same teacher and the same group of students. The class was structured so that we worked on our individual artworks in our home studios while participating in discussions and vewing demonstrations by the teacher. I did quite a bit of work and I’ll be showing them to you over a few posts. Thanks to my instructor, Lesa Chittenden Lim, and my classmates, for a good experience.

The class assignment was to use a color we did not ordinarily feature in our paintings as the main hue. In my mind, this idea morphed with the idea of using colors I don’t like as much as others.

To clarify, there are no colors I dislike or would refuse to work with. Some colors just don’t come to my mind as much as others. Or, I have built up a habit of using certain colors and avoiding others.

Here is a confession: I do find that if the paint tube has a difficult to use cap…or…if there is just a little paint left in the tube and it is hard to squeeze it out…I avoid these too. Yes, it is stupid, but I have realized I do it. Now that I have thought about it, I will try to overcome this idea, because it is just dumb to be doing things this way.

OK. I made a couple of paintings featuring colors I don’t usually present as the main ones because I don’t like them as much for whatever reason.

Whew! Now that you know that, here is one of the paintings I made. It was based on this recent photo:

I chose the colors gray and some olive brown greens as my main colors. I have always liked these colors fine, but I tend to the more showy.

I am pleased with the results of this experiment, though, and I feel I’ll be more likely to use these colors in bigger proportions in the future. Because I gave them a chance to be the star and they came up with a great performance!

The painting is called “Power Lines” and is 20″ x 16″, acrylics on canvas.