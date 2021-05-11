Inadvertant Selfie

Honest. A few weeks ago, this photo appeared in the gallery lineup when I was looking over a set of photos I had just taken. I guess I took this one too, I just didn’t know it.

And yet somehow it has an appeal…so I kept it. How often do you see yourself from this angle? And in a pleasingly blurred way so that your faults are washed away? Think about it.

4 thoughts on “Inadvertant Selfie

  3. Claudia McGill Post author

    I think the phone camera is a better photographer on its own without my input, sometimes. I’ve gotten some surprisingly good shots when I didn’t realioze I had clicked the button. !!!

