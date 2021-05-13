Small Wordless Sketchbook 2020 Page 46

In March-June 2020 I created a sketchbook full of art made from odds and ends I had saved. The book has no words, just pictures. I am showing you the whole book, two facing pages at a time. The book was finished in June. I made it to help myself feel better as I passed through the early days of the pandemic. Here are the project’s specifics.The book is a mixed media sketchbook that’s 5.5″ x 7.5″. I used collage materials including magazine pages and scraps of my own discarded artworks, as well as acrylic paints and inks, India ink, and pens, regular brushes, and bamboo brushes.

This page is the last one in this book. As such, it does not have a companion piece – there is just the back cover of the sketchbook.

I hope you have enjoyed seeing this book over the past few months. If you want to look back over it, all the posts are entitled “Small Wordless Sketchbook 2020…” – search under that term and the posts should come up.

If you have any questions about techniques I used, just ask!

And now, here is the last page. But…don’t worry. I have another sketchbook finished and ready to be shown. Soon….!