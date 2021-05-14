The Mists Part and Yet the Meaning Does Not Emerge

I took this mysterious image in September 2020 using an app that created double exposures. In real life, I am standing in my garage pointing the phone camera down at the floor (see my shoes?) and photographing the metal legs of a set of sawhorses.
The overlapping image is a pattern of sun and shadow reflected in the nearby window.
Together, they make a mystery. And it all happened in the setting of a suburban garage…
I love doing photo overlays, you can get incredibly creative like that.
That’s pretty cool. I really like the way that the shoes are the key to unlocking the mystery of what would otherwise be an abstract image.