The Mists Part and Yet the Meaning Does Not Emerge

2 Replies

I took this mysterious image in September 2020 using an app that created double exposures. In real life, I am standing in my garage pointing the phone camera down at the floor (see my shoes?) and photographing the metal legs of a set of sawhorses.

The overlapping image is a pattern of sun and shadow reflected in the nearby window.

Together, they make a mystery. And it all happened in the setting of a suburban garage…

2 thoughts on “The Mists Part and Yet the Meaning Does Not Emerge

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.