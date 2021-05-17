Five Stories for Five Years: Can You Just Be Quiet, Now?

Fictive Dream, the online magazine devoted to the short story, is celebrating five years of publishing with a special event, Five Stories for Five Years. Editor Laura Black commissioned new stories by several authors from the beginning days of the magazine and they are being presented the week of May 17-21, 2021. I illustrated each story, and I’ll be showing the art each day during the run of the event, right here.

Today’s story is Can You Just Be Quiet, Now?, by Kerry Hadley-Pryce.

I made two versions for editor Laura Black and she picked one of them to accompany the story. But which one? Go to Fictive Dream, read the story, and find out!