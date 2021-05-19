Five Stories for Five Years: Satyagraha and Ernest Jones

Fictive Dream, the online magazine devoted to the short story, is celebrating five years of publishing with a special event, Five Stories for Five Years. Editor Laura Black commissioned new stories by several authors from the beginning days of the magazine and they are being presented the week of May 17-21, 2021. I illustrated each story, and I’ll be showing the art each day during the run of the event, right here.

Today’s story is Satyagraha and Ernest Jones, by Mike Fox.

I made four versions for this story in my intial work, but neither Laura or I were satisfied with the results. I didn’t even show her two of them, I felt they were just not good enough.

Laura sent me additional details of the story and then I created this image, which was exactly right.

Sometimes it just takes time.

Go to Fictive Dream, read the story, and see what you think.