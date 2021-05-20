Five Stories for Five Years: Ahu’s Story

Fictive Dream, the online magazine devoted to the short story, is celebrating five years of publishing with a special event, Five Stories for Five Years. Editor Laura Black commissioned new stories by several authors from the beginning days of the magazine and they are being presented the week of May 17-21, 2021.
I illustrated each story, and I’ll be showing the art each day during the run of the event, right here.
Today’s story is Ahu’s Story, by Nod Ghosh.
I made two versions for editor Laura Black and she picked one of them to accompany the story. But which one? Go to Fictive Dream, read the story, and find out!
Either of these beautiful illustrations would have perfectly complemented Ahu’s Story by New Zealand author Nod Ghosh. There’s a sense of hope and growth in this story, much of which is set in a forest. For this reason alone the first option would have worked well. However, there is also the recurring motif of peas and I could not resist the second option. Like you, Claudia, I love the circle as a shape and I find this particular artwork so energetic. Thank you, for a great piece of artwork, once again.
Thank you. There seemed to be several concrete motifs to illustrate here, the peas and the trees among them, but to me the story is about the color green, which to me is progression and growth and change. I like both of these pictures and I am very fond of the color green, so the illustrations flowed easily.
Beautiful and dark. Can’t wait to read the story. Headed there now…