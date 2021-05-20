Large Artist Sketchbook 2020: What of Them

You may know that in addition to my artwork I also write poetry (posted on my blog Claudia McGill Writes Poetry, Did You Know That?). For the next several months I will be posting here a combined art/poetry project, Large Artist Sketchbook 2020. I fill up sketchbooks with all kinds of art. Some contain images only and some of them I use the images as inspiration for poetry. In these books the image is on one page of the spread and the poetry on the other. This book is set up in this manner. I’ll show you the image and then add the poem that goes with it. See what you think.

What of Them

Am I safe

even in my own home

Do I dare turn the corner and confront

What? in which room in what hour

Can I trust the floor joists

to hold down the basement?

Do I believe the light bulb

will always obey the switch?

Is the water heater

standing in the corner

truly stolid, maybe,

indifferent, maybe – as it seems

but who can know? Who can know?

The slouching chair edging out of the corner

The dust-laden fading yellow rug

The faces that bloom on the vine

too lush too lurid too luxuriant

scratching at the window glass –

What do they want from me?

The eyes

in the house across the street

What can they see?

What have they seen?

2/6/20

Large Artist Sketchbook 2020 Image 1