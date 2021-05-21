Five Stories for Five Years: It Doesn’t Rain Here Anymore

1 Reply

Fictive Dream, the online magazine devoted to the short story, is celebrating five years of publishing with a special event, Five Stories for Five Years. Editor Laura Black commissioned new stories by several authors from the beginning days of the magazine and they are being presented the week of May 17-21, 2021.

I illustrated each story, and I’ll be showing the art each day during the run of the event, right here.

Today’s story is It Doesn’t Rain Here Anymore, by Francine Witte.

I made two versions for editor Laura Black and she picked one of them to accompany the story. But which one? Go to Fictive Dream, read the story, and find out!

1 thought on “Five Stories for Five Years: It Doesn’t Rain Here Anymore

  1. Fictive Dream

    It Doesn’t Rain Here Anymore by Francine Witte is the final story in this short series. As the story develops, the environment changes from a dry one to a very rainy one. In my brief I decided to focus on the latter and either of the options above would have worked very well. I love the viewpoint, that is, looking skywards through the broken roof of the house reminding us that there may be possibilities in this narrative. In the end, I was taken by the sharply outlined wooden attic planks and the dark starry sky of the first illustration. Thank you, Claudia, it’s been wonderful to work on another project with you.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.