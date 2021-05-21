Five Stories for Five Years: It Doesn’t Rain Here Anymore

Fictive Dream, the online magazine devoted to the short story, is celebrating five years of publishing with a special event, Five Stories for Five Years. Editor Laura Black commissioned new stories by several authors from the beginning days of the magazine and they are being presented the week of May 17-21, 2021.
I illustrated each story, and I’ll be showing the art each day during the run of the event, right here.
Today’s story is It Doesn’t Rain Here Anymore, by Francine Witte.
I made two versions for editor Laura Black and she picked one of them to accompany the story. But which one? Go to Fictive Dream, read the story, and find out!
It Doesn’t Rain Here Anymore by Francine Witte is the final story in this short series. As the story develops, the environment changes from a dry one to a very rainy one. In my brief I decided to focus on the latter and either of the options above would have worked very well. I love the viewpoint, that is, looking skywards through the broken roof of the house reminding us that there may be possibilities in this narrative. In the end, I was taken by the sharply outlined wooden attic planks and the dark starry sky of the first illustration. Thank you, Claudia, it’s been wonderful to work on another project with you.