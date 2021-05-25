Negative Space and Negative Emotions (Maybe. Or Maybe Not.)

Here is a mail art postcard made in 3/21. To create it, I covered the background in random colors and patterns. I then used India ink and a bamboo brush to wash around the figures and the little checkered floor they are standing on. Quick and easy.

I find when I do this process the figures take on a life of their own. These two may be having an argument, and I think the one on the left is no longer listening to the one on the right. In fact, she is walking away. Maybe to think happier thoughts?