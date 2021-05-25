Negative Space and Negative Emotions (Maybe. Or Maybe Not.)

2 Replies

Here is a mail art postcard made in 3/21. To create it, I covered the background in random colors and patterns. I then used India ink and a bamboo brush to wash around the figures and the little checkered floor they are standing on. Quick and easy.

I find when I do this process the figures take on a life of their own. These two may be having an argument, and I think the one on the left is no longer listening to the one on the right. In fact, she is walking away. Maybe to think happier thoughts?

2 thoughts on “Negative Space and Negative Emotions (Maybe. Or Maybe Not.)

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.