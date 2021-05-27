Large Artist Sketchbook 2020: The Personality of a Place

You may know that in addition to my artwork I also write poetry (posted on my blog Claudia McGill Writes Poetry, Did You Know That?). For the next several months I will be posting here a combined art/poetry project, Large Artist Sketchbook 2020. I fill up sketchbooks with all kinds of art. Some contain images only and some of them I use the images as inspiration for poetry. In these books the image is on one page of the spread and the poetry on the other. This book is set up in this manner. I’ll show you the image and then add the poem that goes with it. See what you think.

The Personality of a Place

Dinner over we

walked along this one

stretch of shore hills and

drifts of smooth soft stones

accommodating

bare feet used to shoes

making no kind of

promises though then

you cut your foot on

a broken bottle

sticking out sudden

like it just sat up

and bit you we picked

our steps careful a

wind coming up there

was mottled sky there

was a feeling that

said to and so we

came back across the

rocks carrying you

in the twilight first

night at the lake thank

goodness no stitches

and the rest of the

vacation was full

of nothing much your

foot it healed up fast

you were on water

skis the next week and

I still remember

that summer with such

pleasure as long as

I don’t allow me

to think how I knew

it had decided

about us. You too?

2/6/20

Large Artist Sketchbook 2020 Image 2

each line 5 syllables