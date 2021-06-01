Another Painting Class, Session 3: Painting 2

In April/May 2021 I took an online painting class at Woodmere Art Museum in Philadelphia, PA. The class was called BLENDING ABSTRACTION AND REPRESENTATION, and over 5 sessions our class explored the continuum between these two endpoints of a line. This set of classes is a continuation of the previous group with the same teacher and most of the same group of students, plus some new faces. The class was structured so that we worked on our individual artworks in our home studios while participating in discussions and vewing demonstrations by the teacher. I did quite a bit of work and I’ll be showing them to you over a few posts. Thanks to my instructor, Lesa Chittenden Lim, and my classmates, for a good experience.

In our class we had been talking about the German Expressionists. I enjoy their use of color. Our assignment was to take something from our discussions and to use it in our work.

Well, this assignment was not really a stretch for me, as I chose to work with the exuberant colors I usually use, but I did enjoy looking at the art (online) from this movement for that reason – Color!

So, I created this painting. It’s called “Three Grandmothers”.

In it I depict both my grandmothers, with me in the middle holding my granddaughter. I believe that in many ways my life has spanned a transition time from my grandmothers’ world to one that is just coming and will be very different from what things were when I started out.

I feel that society helped me and held me back, sometimes at the same time, during my life. There has been a lot of change. I can only speak for myself, but I hope for a world for my granddaughter in which things go in a direction that she can use her talents well and enjoy her life. I have represented this hope by depicting a sky with a large moon and stars that she can reach for.

“Three Grandmothers”, 20″ x 16″, acrylics and acrylic markers.