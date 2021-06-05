Merged Images and Some Paintings: 1

A while back I had an idea (don’t know from where) to choose a couple of photos at random and see if I could combine them into an image. I got right on it.

I have been doing these paintings in a large sketchbook (mixed media paper) – it’s 18″ x 24″.

Some have turned out well, some not so much. All of them are a challenge to compose and fun to manage, or sometimes they are managing me, I think.

Here is the first one. The two images are a mannequin at the King of Prussia (PA) mall and the library at Chestnut Hill College.

Here is the painting. It is called Mannequins in the Library.

Of course.