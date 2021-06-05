The Boy on the Bridge

5 Replies

I created an illustration used to accompany a story on Fictive Dream, the online fiction magazine. And oops…I neglected to post it on the same day the story came out, as I usually do. My apologies to Fictive Dream and editor Laura Black.

But…that doesn’t mean I can’t catch things up. It’s not too late. I’ll show you the illustration and then I hope you’ll visit Fictive Dream and read the story it goes with.

The story is: The Boy on the Bridge, by Kate Mahony

And here is the picture:

5 thoughts on “The Boy on the Bridge

  1. Laura (PA Pict)

    I love this piece. The colour palette is one of my favourite and I really like the range of stripe types (I don’t quite know how to describe that). It makes me think of mid-century modern textiles, a connotation which appeals to me too.

  3. Claudia McGill Post author

    Thank you. I like this one a lot too. It’s got a nice clean look to it. Once again I was thankfully able to stop short of turning it into incoherent.

  5. memadtwo

    I think we’ve all had moments like this in our lives. It’s an uneasy feeling that never fully departs. Your art reflects that. (K)

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.