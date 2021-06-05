I created an illustration used to accompany a story on Fictive Dream, the online fiction magazine. And oops…I neglected to post it on the same day the story came out, as I usually do. My apologies to Fictive Dream and editor Laura Black.
But…that doesn’t mean I can’t catch things up. It’s not too late. I’ll show you the illustration and then I hope you’ll visit Fictive Dream and read the story it goes with.
The story is: The Boy on the Bridge, by Kate Mahony
And here is the picture:
I love this piece. The colour palette is one of my favourite and I really like the range of stripe types (I don’t quite know how to describe that). It makes me think of mid-century modern textiles, a connotation which appeals to me too.
That looks great!
Thank you. I like this one a lot too. It’s got a nice clean look to it. Once again I was thankfully able to stop short of turning it into incoherent.
Thank you. I like the clarity and color scheme of this one and I think it fits well with the story.
I think we’ve all had moments like this in our lives. It’s an uneasy feeling that never fully departs. Your art reflects that. (K)