Metallic: 1

Over some period of months or years, even, I have been collecting metal objects that I pick up from the ground. I decided it was time to see what could be made of them.

I chose to try wiring them together to make hanging sculptures. I have no idea why this is what I settled on, but it is.

I bought wire at the craft store and used some that I already had on hand. I pushed the metal pieces around, trying to find a look I liked, and then I started putting things together. At first I tried to be neat with the wiring of the pieces, but neatness is just not in me, really…and I quickly learned I should have bought finer gauge wire – it would have been easier to work with. I’ll remember that for next time.

Well, no matter. Things got made. I’ll show you the results in a couple of posts.

My plan for these people is to take them to the park and hang them from tree branches here and there for people to look at and to take home if they want to.

Here is the first group of people.

Here they are as a group.