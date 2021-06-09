Metallic: 1

Over some period of months or years, even, I have been collecting metal objects that I pick up from the ground. I decided it was time to see what could be made of them.
I chose to try wiring them together to make hanging sculptures. I have no idea why this is what I settled on, but it is.
I bought wire at the craft store and used some that I already had on hand. I pushed the metal pieces around, trying to find a look I liked, and then I started putting things together. At first I tried to be neat with the wiring of the pieces, but neatness is just not in me, really…and I quickly learned I should have bought finer gauge wire – it would have been easier to work with. I’ll remember that for next time.
Well, no matter. Things got made. I’ll show you the results in a couple of posts.
My plan for these people is to take them to the park and hang them from tree branches here and there for people to look at and to take home if they want to.
Here is the first group of people.
Here they are as a group.
I’m speechless in a good way
Love these, Claudia. We are redoing a flowerbed in the back garden at the moment and I am coming across quite a lot of raw material for this kind of work! Fascinating.
Thank you. It took me a while to accumulate these things, I pick them up on the road and so on. It sounds like you have a gold mine in your flower bed, so to speak!
Thank you. They were frustrating to make at first, I could not get something near to what I wanted, until I realized, reverse my approach, work with the items. Now I need to replenish the supply. It will take some time, serendipity must help me out!