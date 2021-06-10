Large Artist Sketchbook 2020: The Estufa Fria in February

You may know that in addition to my artwork I also write poetry (posted on my blog Claudia McGill Writes Poetry, Did You Know That?). For the next several months I will be posting here a combined art/poetry project, Large Artist Sketchbook 2020. I fill up sketchbooks with all kinds of art. Some contain images only and some of them I use the images as inspiration for poetry. In these books the image is on one page of the spread and the poetry on the other. This book is set up in this manner. I’ll show you the image and then add the poem that goes with it. See what you think.

Note: In 1998 our family visited Lisbon, Portugal, and one of the places we went was the Estufa Fria. Since then we have referred to any greenhouse garden in this way, as a nod to our fond memory of the trip.

The Estufa Fria in February

Shut the door on the sullen monologue

the one that’s been going on too long

That

will winter ever end

question

Put it aside. The botanical garden

free on Sundays a modest charge other days

Nothing to stop you. Come in.

The sashay of fronds along

the pea gravel path

The verve the swerve the swish

of the impertinent bloom

that reaches for your hand

The air so moist it splashes. The sky

that hovers above the palms

Breathe it in.

The leafless oaks outside

peer through the glass

is that a snowflake?

while we

in the middle of this gray-brown

winter-coat-wearing city

we laugh.

Winter doesn’t dare say a word here.

2/14/20

Large Artist Sketchbook 2020 Image 4