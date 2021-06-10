Large Artist Sketchbook 2020: The Estufa Fria in February

You may know that in addition to my artwork I also write poetry (posted on my blog Claudia McGill Writes Poetry, Did You Know That?). For the next several months I will be posting here a combined art/poetry project, Large Artist Sketchbook 2020.
I fill up sketchbooks with all kinds of art. Some contain images only and some of them I use the images as inspiration for poetry. In these books the image is on one page of the spread and the poetry on the other. This book is set up in this manner.
I’ll show you the image and then add the poem that goes with it. See what you think.
Note: In 1998 our family visited Lisbon, Portugal, and one of the places we went was the Estufa Fria. Since then we have referred to any greenhouse garden in this way, as a nod to our fond memory of the trip.
The Estufa Fria in February
Shut the door on the sullen monologue
the one that’s been going on too long
That
will winter ever end
question
Put it aside. The botanical garden
free on Sundays a modest charge other days
Nothing to stop you. Come in.
The sashay of fronds along
the pea gravel path
The verve the swerve the swish
of the impertinent bloom
that reaches for your hand
The air so moist it splashes. The sky
that hovers above the palms
Breathe it in.
The leafless oaks outside
peer through the glass
is that a snowflake?
while we
in the middle of this gray-brown
winter-coat-wearing city
we laugh.
Winter doesn’t dare say a word here.
2/14/20
Large Artist Sketchbook 2020 Image 4
Is that an ink wash ? this one looks different than the usual i ❤ it
Yes, acrylic inks, some kind of watery, left over on the brush from whatever else I was doing at the time and applied at random, then later I added pen.
Nice