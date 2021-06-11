Merged Images and Some Paintings: 3

A while back I had an idea (don’t know from where) to choose a couple of photos at random and see if I could combine them into an image. I have been doing these paintings in a large sketchbook (mixed media paper) – it’s 18″ x 24″.

Here is the next one. These are the photos I used – Dixon Farm, Whitemarsh Township, PA; pier, Ocean City, NJ; passenger on SEPTA train, Philadelphia, PA.

Here is the painting. It is called Man Reading Under the Fishing Pier. Originally I was putting in some green plants under the pier rather than the man but I nixed that idea; you can still see some of the plants in the sweater and the water. I’ll use that plants photo later on.