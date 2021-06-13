Metallic: 2

Over some period of months or years, even, I have been collecting metal objects that I pick up from the ground. I decided it was time to see what could be made of them.

I bought wire at the craft store and used some that I already had on hand. I pushed the metal pieces around, trying to find a look I liked, and then I started putting things together.

My plan for these people is to take them to the park and hang them from tree branches here and there for people to look at and to take home if they want to.

Here is the second group of people. (If you want to see the first group, look here.)

Here they are as a group.

