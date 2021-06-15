Metallic: 3

Over some period of months or years, even, I have been collecting metal objects that I pick up from the ground. I decided it was time to see what could be made of them. I bought wire at the craft store and used some that I already had on hand. I pushed the metal pieces around, trying to find a look I liked, and then I started putting things together.

Most of what I made in this little project involved figures. Here is the whole group that I have already shown you.

I had a few metal washers left over. I combined them with a spring and some kind of a weight to make this item. It reminds me of a kite string.

Here are some details:

And here it is hanging from a bush in my back yard. I like the look of this strand of circles and I think I’ll keep it for myself.