Metallic: 3

Over some period of months or years, even, I have been collecting metal objects that I pick up from the ground. I decided it was time to see what could be made of them.
I bought wire at the craft store and used some that I already had on hand. I pushed the metal pieces around, trying to find a look I liked, and then I started putting things together.
Most of what I made in this little project involved figures. Here is the whole group that I have already shown you.
I had a few metal washers left over. I combined them with a spring and some kind of a weight to make this item. It reminds me of a kite string.
Here are some details:
And here it is hanging from a bush in my back yard. I like the look of this strand of circles and I think I’ll keep it for myself.
Lovely. It was meant to hang from a bush just like this.
I love these