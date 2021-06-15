Metallic: 3

2 Replies

Over some period of months or years, even, I have been collecting metal objects that I pick up from the ground. I decided it was time to see what could be made of them.

I bought wire at the craft store and used some that I already had on hand. I pushed the metal pieces around, trying to find a look I liked, and then I started putting things together.

Most of what I made in this little project involved figures. Here is the whole group that I have already shown you.

I had a few metal washers left over. I combined them with a spring and some kind of a weight to make this item. It reminds me of a kite string.

Here are some details:

And here it is hanging from a bush in my back yard. I like the look of this strand of circles and I think I’ll keep it for myself.

2 thoughts on “Metallic: 3

  1. Manja Mexi Mexcessive

    Lovely. It was meant to hang from a bush just like this.

    Also, please, come over and see the second part of the recent visit to that artistic garden. The artist works with scrap materials and he did an amazing job.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.