Merged Images and Some Paintings: 4

A while back I had an idea (don’t know from where) to choose a couple of photos at random and see if I could combine them into an image. I have been doing these paintings in a large sketchbook (mixed media paper) – it’s 18″ x 24″.

Here is the next one. These are the photos I used – houses in Allentown, PA; the Lawn rest stop on the PA Turnpike; pylons along the Skippack trail, Skippack, PA.

Here is the painting. It is called Pylons Turnpike Rest Stop.