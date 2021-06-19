Merged Images and Some Paintings: 4

2 Replies

A while back I had an idea (don’t know from where) to choose a couple of photos at random and see if I could combine them into an image. I have been doing these paintings in a large sketchbook (mixed media paper) – it’s 18″ x 24″.

Here is the next one. These are the photos I used – houses in Allentown, PA; the Lawn rest stop on the PA Turnpike; pylons along the Skippack trail, Skippack, PA.

Here is the painting. It is called Pylons Turnpike Rest Stop.

2 thoughts on “Merged Images and Some Paintings: 4

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.