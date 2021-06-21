Merged Images and Some Paintings: 5

A while back I had an idea (don’t know from where) to choose a couple of photos at random and see if I could combine them into an image. I have been doing these paintings in a large sketchbook (mixed media paper) – it’s 18″ x 24″.

Here is the next one. These are the photos I used – outdoor cafe in Philadelphia, PA; my refrigerator.

Here is the painting. It is called Drinking Coffee in a Refrigerator.

7 thoughts on “Merged Images and Some Paintings: 5

  5. Claudia McGill Post author

    Thank you. I like trying to make this pictures work without trying to turn them into reality, it’s harder than I thought it would be when I first got the idea. But. I really enjoy the painting process, it is very absorbing and and yet not serious. After all drinking coffee in a fridge is just not serious, is it? !!!

  6. Claudia McGill Post author

    I tell you what, if it started out hot, it got cold fast. Not only the fridge but the photo of the lady was taken in late November, if I remember right, and it was cold out there too. I did wonder how these two pictures managed to get me to pick them to work on them together and I think they conspired…

  7. Leonie Andrews

    These are such a wonderful extension of the images you create in your poetry. It goes without saying that your image is chill (OK, guilty of failure to not resist using the obvious pun ☺)

