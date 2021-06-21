Merged Images and Some Paintings: 5

A while back I had an idea (don’t know from where) to choose a couple of photos at random and see if I could combine them into an image. I have been doing these paintings in a large sketchbook (mixed media paper) – it’s 18″ x 24″.
Here is the next one. These are the photos I used – outdoor cafe in Philadelphia, PA; my refrigerator.
Here is the painting. It is called Drinking Coffee in a Refrigerator.
it has an intense presents
Thank you!
What a fun juxtaposition! I sincerely hope that coffee is chilled rather than hot because that could be a challenge to keep warm in such a setting.
This is so incredibly fun and imaginative — first the idea, and then the result! I’ve been smiling every time I think of it all morning.
Thank you. I like trying to make this pictures work without trying to turn them into reality, it’s harder than I thought it would be when I first got the idea. But. I really enjoy the painting process, it is very absorbing and and yet not serious. After all drinking coffee in a fridge is just not serious, is it? !!!
I tell you what, if it started out hot, it got cold fast. Not only the fridge but the photo of the lady was taken in late November, if I remember right, and it was cold out there too. I did wonder how these two pictures managed to get me to pick them to work on them together and I think they conspired…
These are such a wonderful extension of the images you create in your poetry. It goes without saying that your image is chill (OK, guilty of failure to not resist using the obvious pun ☺)