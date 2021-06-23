Metallic: 4

Over some period of months or years, even, I have been collecting metal objects that I pick up from the ground. I decided it was time to see what could be made of them. I bought wire at the craft store and used some that I already had on hand. I pushed the metal pieces around, trying to find a look I liked, and then I started putting things together.

Here’s the whole array, to remind you:























Next, I got the idea to draw them. I used the photos that I had taken of them as you see above.

Here they are in my 8″ x 8″ sketchbook done in pen.



