Metallic: 4

Over some period of months or years, even, I have been collecting metal objects that I pick up from the ground. I decided it was time to see what could be made of them.
I bought wire at the craft store and used some that I already had on hand. I pushed the metal pieces around, trying to find a look I liked, and then I started putting things together.
Here’s the whole array, to remind you:
Next, I got the idea to draw them. I used the photos that I had taken of them as you see above.
Here they are in my 8″ x 8″ sketchbook done in pen.
What fun little steampunky people you have created. Your portraits of them are fabulous too.