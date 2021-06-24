Large Artist Sketchbook 2020: Homesick

You may know that in addition to my artwork I also write poetry (posted on my blog Claudia McGill Writes Poetry, Did You Know That?). For the next several months I will be posting here a combined art/poetry project, Large Artist Sketchbook 2020. I fill up sketchbooks with all kinds of art. Some contain images only and some of them I use the images as inspiration for poetry. In these books the image is on one page of the spread and the poetry on the other. This book is set up in this manner. I’ll show you the image and then add the poem that goes with it. See what you think.

Homesick

Another one of those lurid red

awful hot days and when

the first blotches of rain hit the glass

Splot. A dull tapping sound

but in a squishy kind of spread out way

if you know what I mean

Splot.

I jumped back away from the window

We get them like that sometimes

I’m still getting used to it

Things are so different here

from how they were at home

One blotch and then another

bled down the smooth surface

rivulets of plum-dark purple-red

sudden memory prisms

for the scene I saw once again

but never through this window:

a brown and gray yard

back there back when back then

I saw the bare black trees

glossed clear slick and shiny

with the downpour

I saw the heavy clouds that pressed down

I felt the overcast sky enclosing my house

safe and kind. I heard the raindrops

in their small bright spatter of sound

like straight pins landing on a metal table

silver-clear lenses

each presenting a tiny view of

home

I did not cry.

Not again.

2/21/20

Large Artist Sketchbook 2020 image 6

