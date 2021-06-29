A House Nearby

I am familiar with this house from way back. It’s in an area that I have taken walks in or driven through for decades – it’s near the library in Glenside. Until fairly recently it was a wreck – one side was covered by vines, for instance. But then it got an updo and has new owners and looks beautiful. I did this drawing in fall of 2020 but the photo was from a little earlier in the summer, I think.
Here is the photo:
And here is the drawing. It’s 8″ x 8″ and done with a fine pen.
It looks happy, expectant. (K)
I liked the derelict look it had, kind of atmospheric, but…this is how a house should be. I like how it’s been restored and I do think it’sa lot happier now.
Your drawing is superb. You have captured the character of the house perfectly.
lovely. I love those houses with a porch/deck like in the movies. i don’t think we have them so much in the UK.
This house is a very typical style of a certain period in our area – from about 100-120 years ago, Where I live it’s been developed over a period of time so that there are houses from 150+ years ago (though not many) to the last few years. It makes for such a great diversity of houses to look at as we go around town, and I am always seeing something new.
Thank you. I wish I had a photo of the house before it was renovated – it projected a very different personality. Now it is happy, though, and it certainly looks like a nice home with content residents.