A House Nearby

I am familiar with this house from way back. It’s in an area that I have taken walks in or driven through for decades – it’s near the library in Glenside. Until fairly recently it was a wreck – one side was covered by vines, for instance. But then it got an updo and has new owners and looks beautiful. I did this drawing in fall of 2020 but the photo was from a little earlier in the summer, I think.

Here is the photo:

And here is the drawing. It’s 8″ x 8″ and done with a fine pen.