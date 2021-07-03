It Just Goes On and On and On…

…and what is it? Well, one night I was watching TV and fiddling with the phone and got on to the Notes app and started scrawling and kept pushing the screen to get more space, I don’t remember exactly how I did that, anyway, just kept going and next thing you know I had this long thing and that’s the story.

Here it is scrunched down. Don’t know how it likes being squished like this but it’s easier to see now, right?

  1. Robin King

    Haaaaa! It’s GREAT! And I didn’t know that the Notes app would go that far. I’ve accidentally moved it beyond screen size and been able to keep drawing, but never scrolled to this extent. Love it!! 👏♥️👏

