It Just Goes On and On and On…

…and what is it? Well, one night I was watching TV and fiddling with the phone and got on to the Notes app and started scrawling and kept pushing the screen to get more space, I don’t remember exactly how I did that, anyway, just kept going and next thing you know I had this long thing and that’s the story.

Here it is scrunched down. Don’t know how it likes being squished like this but it’s easier to see now, right?