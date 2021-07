I am not sure what the method of divination is here but I am sure of the scene: a seance or some form of psychic encounter in progress.

I am also not sure why I drew this picture but I do know where I did it – on the back of a receipt/invoice, from a bookshop. It was sitting on the table, ready to be thrown out, and I grabbed it and drew on it to pass some time.

I guess we can say the spirit moved me to do this. Yes, I know, groan, groan, but do you have any better answer?

Pen, May, 2021.