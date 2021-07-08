Large Artist Sketchbook 2020: That I Knew

You may know that in addition to my artwork I also write poetry (posted on my blog Claudia McGill Writes Poetry, Did You Know That?). For the next several months I will be posting here a combined art/poetry project, Large Artist Sketchbook 2020. I fill up sketchbooks with all kinds of art. Some contain images only and some of them I use the images as inspiration for poetry. In these books the image is on one page of the spread and the poetry on the other. This book is set up in this manner. I’ll show you the image and then add the poem that goes with it. See what you think.

That I Knew

I followed that faint

track across the field

no one had come this

way in a while and

so between the thorn

bushes tangled up

on the one side and

the scruffy tired weeds

in the yellow dirt

other side they were

eyeing each other

in a hard sort of

way and I felt I

had interrupted

some kind of standoff

just about to let

loose so I stepped high

and fast along the

track heading for the

darkest part seemed like

to me of the woods

and no I was not

exactly keen on

the look of it but

where the track went was

where I had to go.

That

I knew.

I walked on through this

July evening with

flicks of grasshoppers

still flipping and gone

hopping out in front

of me even this

late in dim twilight

and I walked on out

along the track nor

did I hesitate

nor falter. The grass

as soon as my foot

had flattened it down

in the one step then

before the next one

it was gone springing

right back up behind

I did not look back

no looking back would

tell me any more

That

I knew.

2/21/20

Large Artist Sketchbook 2020 image 8

each line 5 syllables