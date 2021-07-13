Here is the other painting I had in progress as my online painting class finished up this spring. It’s called “Not Boxed In” and it’s done in acrylics on masonite.
Here is the other painting I had in progress as my online painting class finished up this spring. It’s called “Not Boxed In” and it’s done in acrylics on masonite.
Not for the first time this week, my brain is interpreting your artwork as a map. I see this as a town laid out in a grid system. I like the way those strong lines in the composition lead my eye around it.
I love these shapes and colors, wonderful work!
Thank you. A grid form is always so appealing to me. I think I could do dozens of this kind of painting. And maybe someday, I will take on that idea and make it happen.
Thank you. I like making grid format paintings or artwork in general and this one just kind of appeared on my board, so I went along with it!