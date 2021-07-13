4 thoughts on “Leftover from class: Not Boxed In

  1. Laura (PA Pict)

    Not for the first time this week, my brain is interpreting your artwork as a map. I see this as a town laid out in a grid system. I like the way those strong lines in the composition lead my eye around it.

  3. Claudia McGill Post author

    Thank you. A grid form is always so appealing to me. I think I could do dozens of this kind of painting. And maybe someday, I will take on that idea and make it happen.

  4. Claudia McGill Post author

    Thank you. I like making grid format paintings or artwork in general and this one just kind of appeared on my board, so I went along with it!

