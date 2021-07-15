Large Artist Sketchbook 2020: Shadorma 273 and 275

You may know that in addition to my artwork I also write poetry (posted on my blog Claudia McGill Writes Poetry, Did You Know That?). For the next several months I will be posting here a combined art/poetry project, Large Artist Sketchbook 2020.
I fill up sketchbooks with all kinds of art. Some contain images only and some of them I use the images as inspiration for poetry. In these books the image is on one page of the spread and the poetry on the other. This book is set up in this manner.
I’ll show you the image and then add the poem that goes with it. See what you think.
Note: Two poems were written for this page.
Shadorma 273
Odd place here
to stop and talk. Why
did you choose
desolate
and deserted? And why are
the crows silent now?
2/21/20
Large Artist Sketchbook 2020 image 9
*******
Shadorma 275
Lost in thought
she is and I know
keep quiet
Interrupt
and I risk one more tirade
or worse still the tears
3/6/20
Large Artist Sketchbook 2020 image 9
❤