Scratch Art 3

More scratch art work inspired by a class I took at Woodmere Art Museum in spring 2021. Look here for the first post, which explains the origins of this inspiration and some general background on the medium.
This photo is of the side of a warehouse/factory building in Allentown, PA.
Here is the image. In retrospect, I wonder why I chose to do this image. I think I was visualizing it as I would handle it with pen. You don’t get the same effects with scratchboard as you would with a pen, of course, and I had just the plan to handle the bricks and shadows and so on…in pen, but I was doing a scratchboard image. I realized too late into the process that filing in the bricks to any extent would turn this into another mush of evenly-balanced black and white marks with no focal point. Oops.
Lesson learned: choose your image carefully. Visualize how you will go about producing before you dive in. Remember, once you make a mark, there is no going back!
I decided to let this picture be a practice-your-mark-making event and once I focused on that, I enjoyed trying out different ways to make different tones.
I do like how the door turned out. I learned more about creating details with the medium and the tools in this image.
Oh, I really like this effect! It is quirky and interesting!
I like the whole piece (not just the door).
Thank you. I like this medium. It uses drawing skills but in a different way and I like making the little scratch marks, it is soothing.
Thank you. Looking at it again after some time after making it, I am not as annoyed with it as I was. I think it’s not so much the look of the image as how I felt making it – things that work in pen and ink were not translating and I so hate to mess up even a little 6×6 piece of scractchboard, so I had to stop and take stock as to how to proceed. Actually the process made me learn a lot about how to go about composing one of these images and what also will make a good picture in this medium.
I like the way you have emphasised those arch shapes in contrast to all of the various vertical and horizontal lines. I also like the way the detail of the brickwork fades out in each section.
Thank you. I learned things in this piece and I value it for that. Looking at it now it’s not as upsetting to me as as it was when I was doing it, maybe because I felt we were in a fight!
This looks as though it can be a very meditative art form
Yes, it is. You make a lot of small marks and you need to be thinking about them all the time since once you scratch, well, you’ve got the mark for good. So I move kind of slowly through these, which I like.