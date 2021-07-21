This pen sketch, in my 8″ x 8″ book, shows you a place I have passed many times in the 30+ years I have lived in this area. Recently I took a photo when I was on my way past it to get my hair cut. The little car with its mouth open caught my eye.
Auto repair shop, Keswick Avenue, Glenside, PA. 5/21.
Ha! It does look like a hatchling with its mouth agape, waiting to be fed by the parent bird.
There is someting about a car with its hood up that looks very vulnerable to me!
‘Car with its mouth open” – love it, never heard that before and now it will stick with me!