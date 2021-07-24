Scratch Art 5

More scratch art work inspired by a class I took at Woodmere Art Museum in spring 2021. Look here for the first post, which explains the origins of this inspiration and some general background on the medium.

This photo was taken at the Delaware Art Museum in the Pre-Raphaelite gallery.

And here is the scratch art, in two different incarnations. The story is, I went along with the image and everything was going just great. In my first (and probably best idea) I left the whole background black. No images exist of this phase because I thought: hmmm, I must have something more to this picture. So I will make the background white.

I started scratching away from the left side. Soon I realized I wished I had not done it. But as you by now know, too late. I salvaged the picture and ended up with this:

I consoled myself with how nicely I had done the carpet, but I never got happy. I hated that weird shape the background now has, and I wanted it to be one color, and my only choice left now was white.

I got out the tools and worked it over. It’s better, now, but still lacking. Lesson learned (again): every inch of the surface does not need to be touched. No matter how enticing the large open black areas are, no matter how much your tool wishes to dig in – sometimes you must leave them alone.