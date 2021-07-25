Beachgoers in Black Ink

I made the background for another project but didn’t use it for that purpose. One day I decided to populate it with this beach crowd.
It’s about 11″ x 7″, acrylics and India ink, on Bristol board.
Ooo this is fab!
Thank you. There is something I really like about the bamboo brush and India ink, in how it can be used for drawing, I mean, very flowing. And having a background already made, well, I could not resist putting people on it…
Such a sense of a summer haze in the background. Works really well, Claudia.
Thank you. I looked at the background I painted and had set aside, and I thought of the beach, just the kind of day you are mentioning. To me being oceanside is a special thing and a treat. So this is a picture of a memory and a hope for another day like that, some time!
Wow!!!!
I love the way those inky figures look against that background. It definitely says beach crowd to me.
ooo i haven’t tried a bamboo brush and ink! I am intrigued!!
For his piece I used a bamboo brush and India ink for the fitures and then cleaned them up with a dip pen and the ink – then I did the white outlines with a white pen of some kind, don’t remember. I have made lots of things with the bamboo brush and I found it really easy to learn to use. I wrote a book of short stories a while back and illustrated it all with the pen and ink like this. It was a lot of fun and I certainly improved as I went along. If you search this blog under the term Minuscule the illustrations will come up – I posted them one at a time for several months. Here is the post from the last installment: https://claudiamcgillart.wordpress.com/2021/01/19/minuscule-illustrations-select/
Thank you. I love to do beach scenes. Escapism, it’s my version of an escape to think about the ocean and carefree beach times, these days.
Thanks. I like how this one turned out. A left over from A fictive Dream project andI could not let it go to waste.
Thank you 😊