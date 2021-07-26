Scratch Art 6

More scratch art work inspired by a class I took at Woodmere Art Museum in spring 2021. Look here for the first post, which explains the origins of this inspiration and some general background on the medium.

This photo is a view looking down from the long bridge over the Schuylkill on the Cynwyd Heritage Trail connecting Bala Cynwyd, PA, and the Philadelphia neighborhood of Manayunk.

I am medium pleased with this image. I feel there is a lack of complexity of line here, and therefore of tone. I was reminded of my problems with the Allentown warehouse picture, where I should have picked my details that I included more judiciously, and I held back on scraping more black away. I was not sure what I wanted to do. In the end, I decided to stop work and decide later if it is finished or not. I can always make amendments later on.

I do like the stark shapes and the clarity of this picture.