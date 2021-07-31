Scratch Art 7

More scratch art work inspired by a class I took at Woodmere Art Museum in spring 2021. Look here for the first post, which explains the origins of this inspiration and some general background on the medium.

This photo is of the view through a store window in the Chestnut Hill neighborhood of Philadelphia, PA

And below is the image. I selected what looked to me to be the dominating lines and shapes that made of the picture, and carefully though out how I would portray them. When I began the drawing process (and as always, I do no preliminary drawings on paper, I just start in on the board), I worked more slowly and with thought.

There are some areas I wish I could have done a bit better, but overall, I like how this one turned out. I feel the black/white balance is good, the composition has a flow to it that the black and white areas carry out well, and there are those mysterious feet…so the picture has a little intrigue to it.

Of course you know from the source image they are the feet of the mannequin, but in the art piece, well, you just don’t know, do you? I like that.

This finishes my first series of scratch art pictures. I have ordered more boards and will be doing this again. Soon.