A Local House

Here’s a house not far from where I live. I’ve always liked the look of the place and the ladder caught my eye as I was passing.
And…here it is as I have drawn it. It’s 8″ x 8″, pen, 9/2020.
Here’s a house not far from where I live. I’ve always liked the look of the place and the ladder caught my eye as I was passing.
And…here it is as I have drawn it. It’s 8″ x 8″, pen, 9/2020.
Oh I do like the look of that house, but I like your sketch so much better. It looks heaps more inviting and welcoming.
If that houses didn’t look ripe for a CM sketch! Love your interpretation – even more inviting that the house itself!
Thank you. You know, I know someone who studied scientific illustration, and I wondered what the use of it was these days with photography so good, but – drawing captures the subject in a different and in many ways more detailed way. Apparently this kind of illustration is still very much in demand. I extrapolate that as to why I think drawing something, even with photos available, can find its way into a more meaningful depiction of the subject. I think this is interesting. Anyway, I also really enjoy drawing houses and getting to experience all the details of the architecture at a slow pace and with the ability to really focus on the building piece by piece and then as a whole.
Thank you. We have so many of this kind of house around here. I could spend the rest of my life doing one drawing a day and never run out. Which I think is a good thing…
I can see why that house caught your eye with all of its different angles, shapes, and lines. I love your illustration of it.
VERY cool house! I’m in awe of your drawing – all those angles!! Plus, you made it seem like the entire house was alive, breathing. That’s amazing!
Thank you. You know how I love houses and drawing them. This one was a lot of fun because it did have so much detail.
Thank you. I love drawing houses. I love houses, just on their own, in fact! I never get tired of drawing them. I do think houses have a life of their own and that they breathe, well, I do think so too!