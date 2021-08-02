A Local House

8 Replies

Here’s a house not far from where I live. I’ve always liked the look of the place and the ladder caught my eye as I was passing.

And…here it is as I have drawn it. It’s 8″ x 8″, pen, 9/2020.

8 thoughts on “A Local House

  3. Claudia McGill Post author

    Thank you. You know, I know someone who studied scientific illustration, and I wondered what the use of it was these days with photography so good, but – drawing captures the subject in a different and in many ways more detailed way. Apparently this kind of illustration is still very much in demand. I extrapolate that as to why I think drawing something, even with photos available, can find its way into a more meaningful depiction of the subject. I think this is interesting. Anyway, I also really enjoy drawing houses and getting to experience all the details of the architecture at a slow pace and with the ability to really focus on the building piece by piece and then as a whole.

  4. Claudia McGill Post author

    Thank you. We have so many of this kind of house around here. I could spend the rest of my life doing one drawing a day and never run out. Which I think is a good thing…

  6. Robin King

    VERY cool house! I’m in awe of your drawing – all those angles!! Plus, you made it seem like the entire house was alive, breathing. That’s amazing!

  8. Claudia McGill Post author

    Thank you. I love drawing houses. I love houses, just on their own, in fact! I never get tired of drawing them. I do think houses have a life of their own and that they breathe, well, I do think so too!

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.