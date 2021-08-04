Yellow Dress

How about this store window scene? I like the bright yellow dress, an outfit putting its best foot forward, and then it can’t get out the door – no one has taken the trash away yet.

And in the second photo, I loved the reflections. A nice bit of yellow in this picture all right.

  1. Laura (PA Pict)

    I really like the photo with the reflections in it. The reflections add to the yellow glow of the image. Yellow is such a cheering colour but I absolutely cannot wear it as it makes me look sallow.

  2. Nancy Bell Scott

    I love the yellow too, plus the composition as a whole. The trash is an excellent counterpoint to what the whole window display is about. Very pleasing — I know I’ll look at this more than once today.

  4. Claudia McGill Post author

    Thank you. At first I didn’t notice the trash bags – I was focused on the window and taking the reflections photos. Then I looked at the whole thing. Sometimes the juxtapositions of life are something you just shake your head at, that they happen the way they do, and inadvertantly bring so many ideas to the surface in your mind.

  5. Claudia McGill Post author

    I love yellow. I am not sure how I look in it, I have never thought of it, but I like having it around because it is…warm! happy! enveloping and enfolding!

