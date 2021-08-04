How about this store window scene? I like the bright yellow dress, an outfit putting its best foot forward, and then it can’t get out the door – no one has taken the trash away yet.
And in the second photo, I loved the reflections. A nice bit of yellow in this picture all right.
I really like the photo with the reflections in it. The reflections add to the yellow glow of the image. Yellow is such a cheering colour but I absolutely cannot wear it as it makes me look sallow.
I love the yellow too, plus the composition as a whole. The trash is an excellent counterpoint to what the whole window display is about. Very pleasing — I know I’ll look at this more than once today.
I see a sketch coming….great composition you found!
Thank you. At first I didn’t notice the trash bags – I was focused on the window and taking the reflections photos. Then I looked at the whole thing. Sometimes the juxtapositions of life are something you just shake your head at, that they happen the way they do, and inadvertantly bring so many ideas to the surface in your mind.
I love yellow. I am not sure how I look in it, I have never thought of it, but I like having it around because it is…warm! happy! enveloping and enfolding!
Love the photo! Can’t wait to see the sketch. I once bought a yellow dress and I looked like Sesame Street’s Big Bird. Yellow is not my color.🤪
Yellow seems to be a hard color to wear, but it’s almost irresistible because it is so happy, bright, and warming, I think!