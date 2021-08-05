Large Artist Sketchbook 2020: Our Whole Family Is in Residence Here

You may know that in addition to my artwork I also write poetry (posted on my blog Claudia McGill Writes Poetry, Did You Know That?). For the next several months I will be posting here a combined art/poetry project, Large Artist Sketchbook 2020. I fill up sketchbooks with all kinds of art. Some contain images only and some of them I use the images as inspiration for poetry. In these books the image is on one page of the spread and the poetry on the other. This book is set up in this manner. I’ll show you the image and then add the poem that goes with it. See what you think.

Our Whole Family Is in Residence Here

This house

It’s been our house for a very long time

decades generations we hope for centuries

Remodeled kitchen more than once

Bedrooms handed down and down

New sofa or reupholster the old one?

The bathroom floor all its original tiles. No cracks.

We are all always here in this house

None of us ever leave

and make it permanent.

Oh we go out in the world

but sooner or later we make our way back

don’t we? Come in and I’ll see who’s at home

Give me a moment to sift through the layers.

Who was it you wanted to see?

Flesh and blood

current occupants today –

or the less substantial –

so many to choose from?

I hear the vacuum running upstairs

Do you hear it? No?

Let me see if I can get her attention for you.

3/12/20

Large Artist Sketchbook 2020 image 12