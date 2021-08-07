I did this painting in one of my sketchbooks so it will show up again sometime in its page spread. But, I thought I’d enlarge on the story here. I used a photo in a magazine as my model. Really, I was interested most in her purse.

Well, maybe the purse will get its turn another time. This is the size this lady wanted to be. And she took up all the room on the page.

Acrylics on mixed media paper in my notebook.