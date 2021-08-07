Model

I did this painting in one of my sketchbooks so it will show up again sometime in its page spread. But, I thought I’d enlarge on the story here. I used a photo in a magazine as my model. Really, I was interested most in her purse.

Well, maybe the purse will get its turn another time. This is the size this lady wanted to be. And she took up all the room on the page.

Acrylics on mixed media paper in my notebook.

  5. Laura (PA Pict)

    There’s a strong mood to this painting. The figure looks very assured and assertive and like she is not about to tolerate the nonsense that is occurring just off page.

    I am glad to read about your change from the planned scale with this drawing. That is something I often have problems with, hence my use of wonky proportions.

  6. Claudia McGill Post author

    Thank you. I really meant to make this face much smaller (like I said I was interested in the purse…) but she took over. I am happy with how this turned out, and kind of surprised.

  7. Claudia McGill Post author

    Thank you. I was originally attracted to the face because of her expression and I feel I did pretty well in capturing her (or at least not mangling her!)

  8. Claudia McGill Post author

    Thank you. These photo models often have such intriguing expressions – why are they all so sour? – that this one really caught my attention. Of course, also her purse.

  10. Claudia McGill Post author

    Thank you. I like how she turned out. I do wish I had more control over size and so on but then, I think this is so much better at this scale. I think the paint and brush guided me (I like to think this, anyway) to a better result.

