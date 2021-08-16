A Punch Needle Project Looking at Me

I’m considering doing a larger-sized punch needle project, a small rug. I say considering, because it will take planning – I will need to build a frame, for instance, to work on. And buy supplies. And refine my ideas. And my technique! But I am approaching a time when I think the project may be feasible – I could make a rug that looked pleasing and did not fall apart.
Right now, though, I still need more practice in getting consistent results. Along those lines I recently did another small Barbie rug (as I call them – because to me they are just right for a Barbie doll to put into the Barbie house. A perfect rug to scrunch your toes in).
I made a design and drew it on the backing. Ugh, I hated it, immediately. Why, I don’t know, it looked fine on paper. Anyway, I then drew in some grid lines (to break the image up and to make sure I did not try to follow the pattern) and I decided this would be a free-for-all image. Meaning, I’d just put in a color and then another and wherever it ended up, well, there it went.
I did a couple of colors each night. Along the way, it seemed to become a sort of face. Well, ok, that is fine. Here it is.
The finished project is about 8″ x 8″. I used wool knitting yarn, bulky size, one strand, except for the navy blue around the edges. It was a little thin so I worked with a double strand.
Looks fab! Vibrant colours! I wouldn’t know where to start! Good luck with the rug!
I see many pleasing images. The face. A boat, and a bird leaning over the boat!
This is a fun piece and it definitely looks like a face. Indeed it makes me think of a calavera.
It’s neat-looking. Each experiment is practice.
That is a cool Barbie rug face! (words you did not imagine anyone putting together in the same sentence – ha!) 🙂
Thanks. I am planning to get some more yarns in the future (random choice, as all my punch needle seems to demand of me!) and eventually, the larger rug will find its day to begin. I am close, not there yet.
That is the magic, as they say, of just pulling out yarn and getting to work. Luckily this time it worked out ok. I liked doing it at random much more than trying to figure out some kind of pattern or plan. After all the process is supposed to be pleasant and relaxing! Not getting upset because my rules didn’t work out and make a nice item.
Yes, I thought so too. It is the teeth-like section, I think.
Thank you. You are so right. Each time is practice, I get a little better at it, and of course the experimentation with colors and how I go about doing the project is going to help me when I get to a larger project.
I know. I guess these punch needle projects are inherently kind of kooky! But fun. And I like using yarn in a different way than knitting.