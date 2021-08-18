Merged Images and Some Paintings: 6

A while back I had an idea (don’t know from where) to choose a couple of photos at random and see if I could combine them into an image. I have been doing these paintings in a large sketchbook (mixed media paper) – it’s 18″ x 24″.
Here is the next one. These are the photos I used – me, walking in the surf in NJ; chairs at the Delaware Art Museum; and a view of an art exhibit at the Allentown Art Museum.
Here is the painting. It is called Chairs and Paintings and Walk on the Beach. June 2021.
I love this! I must get round to having a go, but I do admire your imagination and skill at assembling these.
This is FANTASTIC! Every bit of it! 👏👏♥️👏👏
Thank you. It’s fun. A couple or maybe 3 photos at random and trying to make sense out of them, it’s creating an abstract painting in a way, things don’t have to make sense. I am enjoying these.
Thank you. It’s fun to do these. You never know where they will go. And I can pick out the parts I lke best in each photo and work with them, and throw out the rest or recombine things.
I know things don’t have to make sense in these merged paintings but you know my brain likes to construct narratives. The way I interpret this painting, the figure has been at the exhibition as a passive observer (the chairs) and then becomes more engaged in the exhibits (the gallery), and then they become so absorbed in what they are viewing that they are transported to the beach depicted in one of the seascapes (the beach goer figure).
I love this scenario you have come up with. And it is so perfect for how I see the gallery experience. You can go along kind of drifting past the offerings until something catches you, and then…at least for me, I really find myself taken into the world of the painting or object. It does not happen often but it’s not rare, either. I wonder if in some way I was thinking of this when making this image, and you also saw it? Well, I can’t say and we’ll never know, but I love your interpretations always and this one is wonderful.
Amazing merged images! I love the picture of you walking on the surf in NJ – that would make a great unmerged piece too!
So clever! And the result is so appealing. Whodathunk it possible? But you did!