Merged Images and Some Paintings: 6

A while back I had an idea (don’t know from where) to choose a couple of photos at random and see if I could combine them into an image. I have been doing these paintings in a large sketchbook (mixed media paper) – it’s 18″ x 24″.

Here is the next one. These are the photos I used – me, walking in the surf in NJ; chairs at the Delaware Art Museum; and a view of an art exhibit at the Allentown Art Museum.

Here is the painting. It is called Chairs and Paintings and Walk on the Beach. June 2021.