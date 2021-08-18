Merged Images and Some Paintings: 6

8 Replies

A while back I had an idea (don’t know from where) to choose a couple of photos at random and see if I could combine them into an image. I have been doing these paintings in a large sketchbook (mixed media paper) – it’s 18″ x 24″.

Here is the next one. These are the photos I used – me, walking in the surf in NJ; chairs at the Delaware Art Museum; and a view of an art exhibit at the Allentown Art Museum.

Here is the painting. It is called Chairs and Paintings and Walk on the Beach. June 2021.

8 thoughts on “Merged Images and Some Paintings: 6

  3. Claudia McGill Post author

    Thank you. It’s fun. A couple or maybe 3 photos at random and trying to make sense out of them, it’s creating an abstract painting in a way, things don’t have to make sense. I am enjoying these.

  4. Claudia McGill Post author

    Thank you. It’s fun to do these. You never know where they will go. And I can pick out the parts I lke best in each photo and work with them, and throw out the rest or recombine things.

  5. Laura (PA Pict)

    I know things don’t have to make sense in these merged paintings but you know my brain likes to construct narratives. The way I interpret this painting, the figure has been at the exhibition as a passive observer (the chairs) and then becomes more engaged in the exhibits (the gallery), and then they become so absorbed in what they are viewing that they are transported to the beach depicted in one of the seascapes (the beach goer figure).

  6. Claudia McGill Post author

    I love this scenario you have come up with. And it is so perfect for how I see the gallery experience. You can go along kind of drifting past the offerings until something catches you, and then…at least for me, I really find myself taken into the world of the painting or object. It does not happen often but it’s not rare, either. I wonder if in some way I was thinking of this when making this image, and you also saw it? Well, I can’t say and we’ll never know, but I love your interpretations always and this one is wonderful.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.