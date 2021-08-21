Merged Images and Some Paintings: 7

A while back I had an idea (don’t know from where) to choose a couple of photos at random and see if I could combine them into an image. I have been doing these paintings in a large sketchbook (mixed media paper) – it’s 18″ x 24″.

Here is the next one. These are the photos I used – a view through the window into an empty storefront, and a pot of flowers in my front yard.

Here is the painting. It is called Storefront and Pot of Flowers. June 2021.

