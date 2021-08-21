Merged Images and Some Paintings: 7

A while back I had an idea (don’t know from where) to choose a couple of photos at random and see if I could combine them into an image. I have been doing these paintings in a large sketchbook (mixed media paper) – it’s 18″ x 24″.
Here is the next one. These are the photos I used – a view through the window into an empty storefront, and a pot of flowers in my front yard.
Here is the painting. It is called Storefront and Pot of Flowers. June 2021.
Excellent idea another for me to do. Thank you.
Oh it is so colourful! I love it!