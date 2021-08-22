Black Paper and White Ink

Some time back I bought a pad of black paper. I put it in a cabinet and forgot about it until recently, when I noticed it while looking for something else.

I had recently bought a new white pen. I figured I’d do a little doodling to see how the pen worked, and if I liked using black paper. I drew objects I saw on the TV show we were watching as well as some fanciful embellishments. I don’t know who the woman is that I pictured – just drew a face and there she was.

I’m not that interested in the black paper but I like the white pen a lot. That’s my conclusion from this little foray. But, there are still pages left in the black paper pad. I am sure I will find something to do with them in due time.

I think that this page represents the idea of daydreaming, or ideas that flow through the mind with no order to them except what they make for themselves.